(Photo) Everton’s Pickford hilariously mocked by Newcastle fan in T-Rex costume

It seemed that Everton had turned a corner after vanquishing Brentford in the FA Cup to the tune of four goals, though were quickly brought back down to earth midweek as Newcastle secured a 3-1 win over Frank Lampard’s men at St. James’ Park.

The Toffees’ No.1, Jordan Pickford, was pictured enduring some unique taunting from one Toon supporter dressed in a T-Rex costume in reference to chants mocking the England international over the size of his arms.

The result leaves the Blues three points adrift of the relegation zone (albeit with a game in hand).

