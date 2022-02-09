Sadio Mane’s three-word post that shows just how magical winning AFCON has been for him

Sadio Mane has been enjoying the time of his life as he has been crowned as one of the champions of Africa.

His AFCON clinching performance against Egypt solidified his status as a Senegalese legend and his efforts will forever be remembered, particularly by his compatriots.

Reflecting on a crazy few days, our No.10 used three simple words and they perfectly sum up just how much this whole experience has meant to him and will always mean.

The 29-year-old wrote on his Instagram account: ‘Dreams come true 🦁’.

Scoring the winning penalty, the homecoming in front of all the fans and then receiving his medal from the President in front of the eyes of his nation – it can only be described as a dream.

From the humblest of beginnings our winger has made a life and a career for himself and captivated a whole nation in the process of doing so.

You can see the post on Sadio Mane’s Instagram post:

