‘Sign him up’ – These Reds all urge Liverpool to make Aston Villa star transfer priority after first-half Leeds performance

With Philippe Coutinho stealing the show for Aston Villa against Leeds United, it’s always quite remarkable when fans turn to another player to insist on the Liverpool recruitment team keeping an eye on them.

In this case, Jacob Ramsey appears to have impressed a number of Reds fans on Twitter with his first-half performance against Marcelo Bielsa’s men, with the 20-year-old picking up two goals in the opening 45 minutes of action.

Should he not add any further goal contributions to his total tally for the season, the midfielder will have racked up six goal contributions from 21 games (across all competitions) this season.

That may not sound like a significant figure, however, when one considers his minutes on the pitch (adding a further 90 onto his 1,339 so far amassed), the player has a goal contribution rate of 0.4 per game.

For a player of his age, that’s far from being a bad number to rest your hat on at this stage of the season, and certainly indicates why the Englishman has piqued the interest of some fellow Liverpool supporters.

Ramsey’s one to potentially keep an eye on – especially under the tutelage of one of the greatest midfielders to have ever graced the Premier League in Steven Gerrard – though not one the Villans will feel under any pressure to part ways with in light of his contract running until the summer of 2025.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Sign that Ramsey up, IMO. — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) February 9, 2022

Sign him up. Top class. https://t.co/OATivu1cQK — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) February 9, 2022

If we're not already, we should be all over Jacob Ramsey! He is going to be a top, top player! — Pete (@Pete2482) February 9, 2022

Told y'all I need that Ramsey at anfield Proper baller — Reds Rule (@kopite04) February 9, 2022

Allow Bellingham and go for Jacob Ramsey in the summer. Will cost half the amount. — Abu-Abu (@Abdul92Waheed) February 9, 2022

