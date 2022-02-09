The impressive PL star Liverpool had on their shortlist last summer coming second behind Salah for league goal contributions

Mo Salah’s numbers have been astronomical to the point of overshadowing the contributions of his fellow world-class forwards at Anfield, with the Egyptian racking up 25 goal contributions in 20 league games this season.

Though still some way off, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen is hardly doing a bad job of heading the pack behind the in-form wide man with 16 goal contributions in 24 English top-flight appearances, as noted in a tweet from Goal.

Only Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen 🙌 pic.twitter.com/E8EmLFVNPv — GOAL (@goal) February 9, 2022

The 25-year-old was reportedly on the Reds’ summer transfer shortlist and such form will more than likely ensure that his name remains there ahead of the next major window.

Producing such numbers from the right-flank will certainly catch the eye of Julian Ward and Co. when considering how the club could look to safeguard the future of Mo Salah’s spot – particularly should plans to agree fresh terms with the No.11 fail to materialise.

Realistically, we’d expect the recruitment team to focus all their efforts on acquiring a new midfielder to alleviate the loss of experience in James Milner, as the veteran star is expected to depart Merseyside once his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

This is particularly key given that we’re still yet to truly replace our former No.5, Gini Wijnaldum, after the Dutch international traded Anfield for Le Parc des Princes last summer.

