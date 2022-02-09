Trent makes ‘crazy’ point about Harvey Elliott after youngster’s flying return from long-term injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold couldn’t help but express awe at how well his Liverpool teammate, Harvey Elliott, has ’embedded’ himself into the side.

The teenager was on target earlier in the week against Cardiff City after coming onto the pitch as a second-half substitute alongside winter signing Luis Diaz.

“It feels like he has been around for a really long time considering he’s only really been playing this season. It’s quite crazy to think about,” the 23-year-old told the club’s official website.

“He is someone who is embedded into the team, into the squad.

“He is someone who is important for us at such a young age and it’s good for him to be able to get them experiences under his belt and good for him to get his first goal, which obviously I know he’s been waiting for. Like I said, it was the least he deserved.”

The Colombia international likewise made a superb first impression for the Reds after winning back the ball deep in the opposition third and supplying an assist for Taki Minamino’s goal.

After sustaining a long-term injury in our 3-0 win over Leeds United at the start of the campaign, there were serious fears that the youngster would need a great deal of time to recover and build himself back up to the levels previously witnessed.

As things turned out, however, in a similar fashion to how many reacted to Jurgen Klopp’s show of faith in the former Fulham Academy graduate in August, his ability to contribute immediately was grossly underestimated.

It’s a promising sign when it comes to the future of the 18-year-old and the kind of player we may be able to enjoy in Merseyside for, hopefully, the foreseeable future.

