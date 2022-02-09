(Video) Andy Robertson jokingly thanks Mo Salah for his boots as he scores a training ground worldie

Andy Robertson was in fine form in training and gave thanks to Mo Salah for his finish, that must have even shocked himself.

The Scottish captain unleashed a venomous right-footed effort that flew past Alisson Becker, before then sharing two more impressive finishes from the left-back.

Taking to his Instagram account after the session, our No.26 was more than happy to make a joke out of himself and mark the return of the Egyptian King to training.

The 27-year-old wrote: ‘Thanks for lending me your boots @mosalah #rightpegworkssometimes’.

His post had the air of a James Milner about it as the former Hull City defender tried to create a new hashtag to entertain his fans and you have to admit that this was quite a good one.

Even our No.11 would have been happy with some of those finishes so fair play to Robbo, now let’s see it in a game!

You can watch the video via Robertson’s Instagram account:

