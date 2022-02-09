(Video) Ex-Red Coutinho makes huge PL statement with superb goal & two assists in 45 minutes for Gerrard’s Villa

Philippe Coutinho continued his superb start to life with Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa outfit with a goal and two assists in the first-half of action against Leeds United.

In what has been an entertaining first 45, the Villans see themselves hold onto a fragile 3-2 lead after Daniel James further cut down the deficit before the half-time whistle.

As some suspected, a return to English football, where the Brazilian international previously proved himself in the famous red shirt for Liverpool, has had a more than revitalising effect on the playmaker’s career.

