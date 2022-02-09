(Video) Drone footage of the Anfield Road End development illustrates how far along the revamp is

Anfield is a historic stadium and many Liverpool supporters are delighted that the decision has been made to extend it, rather than find a new home.

Since FSG’s arrival in 2010, the Main Stand has been expanded and updated, the new AXA Training Centre has been built and now the Anfield Road End is being extended to match the design of the other new stand.

Blueprints and images have repeatedly been ‘leaked’ and shared online but now Mister Drone UK has shared a video that provides a full update of where the development is up to, with some brilliant drone footage.

The nearly 10 minute long video gives a great illustration of where the refurbishments are up to and will certainly get plenty of fans excited for the project that is still on course to be completed before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

It’s going to be the start of a new era within the club and, whatever your thoughts on our American owners, you can’t deny the vast structural improvements since their arrival at the club.

Watching the stand be be built around the existing stadium will provide great excitement and intrigue, for the next couple of seasons.

You can watch the video of the Anfield Road End update via Mister Drone UK on YouTube:

