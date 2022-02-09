(Video) Ex-Red John Arne Riise shares unbelievable rocket volley goal from his Monaco playing days online

John Arne Riise was a beloved Liverpool star back in his day, remembered for his odd remarkable long-range goal and impressive runs down the left-flank.

One Liverpool account (@TheRedmenTV) caught whiff of a clip shared by the former Norwegian international of one such impressive effort (albeit during his Monaco days), with the left-back perfectly catching a volley from some distance.

The defender was a joyful player to watch in his heyday, though it’s fair to say that we’ve found the perfect balance in fullbacks under Jurgen Klopp in Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold – a combination of stars who’ll be hard to top anytime soon.

You can catch the clip below courtesy of @TheRedmenTV & John Arne Riise’s official Instagram account:

So @JARiiseOfficial shared this goal on his Instagram and I can’t stop watching it. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/CgLEe4Dp03 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) February 9, 2022