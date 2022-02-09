(Video) Fabio Carvalho impresses again for Fulham as he provides an assist in Championship victory

Fabio Carvalho will continue to be monitored by Liverpool supporters and officials this season as his transfer appears to still be on the cards.

Despite a deadline day breakdown in negotiations, a pre-contract deal could still be agreed between the two clubs and so Fulham games will be being watched by plenty of our fans.

Anyone viewing their most recent game would have been impressed as the Portuguese attacker’s goal against Manchester City was followed up by an assist against Millwall, in an emphatic 3-0 victory.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool loanee Paul Glatzel scores again for Tranmere Rovers in League Two victory

The Cottagers are looking impressive in front of goal and are right in the thick of a promotion battle in the Championship this season, in the final stages of the game the 19-year-old provided an assist for Bobby Reid.

With time and space in the box, the former Benfica youth player provided a cross-come-shot to the back post and it was duly tapped home by his side’s No.14.

It’s a double edged sword as impressive performances will only attract more suitors but let’s hope we’ve done enough ground work to get this one over the line.

You can watch Carvalho’s assist (at 1:57) via Fulham Football Club on YouTube:

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!