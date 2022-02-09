(Video) Klopp opens up on training moment with Diaz he may have never seen before

Jurgen Klopp spoke glowingly of Liverpool’s latest signing, Luis Diaz, following his latest involvement in team training ahead of the Reds’ upcoming league clash against Leicester City.

The German shared with reporters gathered for his pre-match press conference a potentially completely unique sight he observed with the Colombian international smiling and apparently thoroughly enjoying a rondo.

The training drill in question has become a regular feature of sessions at the AXA centre, encouraging players to be both good with the ball under pressure and building up an appetite for pressing itself.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"I'm not sure I've ever seen a player smiling that constantly through a rondo!" Klopp on observing Luis Diaz in training 🇨🇴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/Xa50FQoDqi — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 9, 2022