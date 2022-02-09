(Video) Liverpool loanee Paul Glatzel scores again for Tranmere Rovers in League Two victory

Paul Glatzel nabbed himself a goal as Tranmere Rovers defeated Swindon Town in League Two.

The Wirral based club are chasing promotion to League One and find themselves second in the league, partly down to the help provided by their Liverpool loanee.

The 20-year-old provided a real poachers finish as he scored the second goal of the day, just after the half-time break at Prenton Park.

A low cross was driven in from the right-wing and the Liverpool-born forward found himself free at the back post to tap the ball in from a matter of yards out.

It was his fourth league goal in 14 appearances this season and it’s been a case of trying to get as much game time as possible for Micky Melon’s side.

Goals will certainly help and it’s already proven to be a worthwhile experience for the academy star, let’s hope the rest of the campaign can continue to illustrate his talents and that we have an exciting and confident player returning in the summer.

You can watch Glatzel’s goal (at 0:41) via Official Tranmere Rovers on YouTube:

