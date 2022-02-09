(Video) ‘Paris or Liverpool?’ – Konate’s diplomatic answer to difficult FIFA Future Stars question

Ibrahima Konate is already more than familiar with the realities associated with spending his football career outside of his home country and city, following switches to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and, eventually, Liverpool.

That being said, home very much remains where the heart is for the French centre-half, with him choosing Paris over Liverpool ‘for the City’ with the latter being favoured ‘for the football’.

The 22-year-old has already settled in well in Merseyside regardless, producing a number of stellar performances in the heart of the backline when called upon.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

