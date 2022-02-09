(Video) Sadio Mane’s AFCON efforts rewarded with Presidential medal in Senegal

Sadio Mane’s AFCON celebrations continued as he was rewarded for his impressive performances with a medal from Senegal’s President.

Our No.10’s nation is in pandemonium and the celebrations have continued to see him rewarded for his talismanic displays during the competition that saw his country win for the very first time.

The whole squad was invited to the palace and it was clear that the 29-year-old was a real crowd favourite as he was called to collect his medal, in a service that was broadcasted live to the whole nation.

READ MORE: (Video) Fabio Carvalho impresses again for Fulham as he provides an assist in Championship victory

After briefly talking to the nation’s leader, the former Southampton winger then recreated a celebration famed by him and Bobby Firmino, something that plenty of Liverpool fans will recognise.

With Jurgen Klopp confirming that he won’t be playing in the game against Leicester City, it’s safe to say the Senegalese legend is enjoying a true moment of history at home.

Let’s hope he doesn’t tire himself out too much and we can see him back in training with the rest of our squad soon.

You can watch the video of Mane receiving his medal via Reddit user u/Alexia_ynwa:

#Ep32 of The Red Nets Podcast: Portuguese football expert’s exciting Diaz analysis, rating our transfer window… and more!