(Video) Thiago Alcantara, Kostas Tsimikas and Jordan Henderson show off their acting skills in an AXA advert

Thiago Alcantara, Kostas Tsimikas and Jordan Henderson showcased some of their acting talents as their dramatic services were required for AXA.

The trio were involved alongside members of the women’s team to spread inspirational messages to each other as they were ‘secretly’ recorded by a sound operator to capture some golden moments.

It’s all an act and, not to say any of them were too bad, it was quite clear that the whole situation was being performed rather that was a natural recording.

It’s all part of a competition run by the club and AXA ‘To be in with a chance of winning this limited edition item’ of a button that replays the inspirational messages and has been shared on the club’s site:

You can watch the video of all the players and their supporting cast via Liverpool’s Instagram account:

