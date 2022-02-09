(Video) Watch Thiago’s Porto screamer superbly re-created in cartoon form

Thiago Alcantara got Anfield up on its feet when he opened the scoring for Liverpool at Anfield with a stunning long-range volley.

The Reds went on to secure a 2-0 win, courtesy of a goal from Mo Salah, in what was another dominant group stage performance.

Jurgen Klopp’s men kept a 100% record in their group, despite many a commentator predicting the Merseysiders to struggle in what had been tipped to be the ‘group of death’.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Toddum_:

𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙖𝙜𝙤 𝙐𝘾𝙇 𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧 A lot of hours put into this one but the goal was worthy of it. One of the best strikes of a ball I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/vaPEdBLnFJ — Todd. (@Toddum_) February 8, 2022