(Video) ‘Who made this question?’ – Ibou Konate laughs at FUT query of best-dressed Liverpool player

Ibrahima Konate has already impressed the Anfield faithful with his performances in the backline for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term.

When questioned about whether he was the best-dressed member of Liverpool’s squad, however, the Frenchman indicated that he would have to let fans down on that front when questioned by teammate, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The former RB Leipzig star is expected to be the long-term future of the centre of our back four; an expectation that will more than likely be fulfilled if the defender can continue to deliver inspiring moments such as his handling of legendary attacker Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Is @IbrahimaKonate_ the best dressed at Liverpool? 👀 Our French defender sits down with @TrentAA to discuss his inclusion in the @EASPORTSFIFA #FutureStars Class of 2022 ✨ #FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/yjsDhxn7qE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 9, 2022