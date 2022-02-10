‘Everton aren’t’ – Liverpool’s city rivals savaged by Colombian journalist over Luis Diaz transfer

Carlos Aleman appeared to suggest that Colombian attention on the Premier League would be likely to remain following Luis Diaz’s switch to Liverpool.

The reported couldn’t help but fire a shot at the club’s city rivals, Everton, however, after James Rodriguez’s failed move to the blue half of Merseyside.

“Traditionally, it’s been La Liga out of the European leagues which most fans have watched here,” the journalist told The Athletic.

“But that started to change when Ronaldo and then Messi left Spain.

“Attention has shifted to the Premier League. That increased when James went to Everton but it didn’t work out for him there and it dropped off again.

“This is different because Liverpool are a top team competing for the biggest trophies, Everton aren’t.

“Lots of people here already loved Liverpool because of how they play under [Jurgen] Klopp.”

The 25-year-old arrived with much fanfare, which he quickly repaid with a vital role played in Taki Minamino’s goal against Cardiff City.

The assist itself was officially credited to Diogo Jota, though Jurgen Klopp will have no doubt been satisfied by much of what he saw from the winter signing in his second-half cameo.

Getting used to the physicality of English football will be a top priority for the Colombian ace, though if he can manage that hurdle there’ll be no doubt in anyone’s mind that he can surpass Rodriguez in the Premier League.

It’s only the beginning for Diaz, though a lot of the early signs would appear to suggest that he’ll be a resounding success at Anfield.

