Journalist suggests Liverpool’s Diaz signing is ‘bigger’ than Real Madrid’s £71m transfer in 2014

Liverpool’s signing of Luis Diaz in the winter window for £37.5m has had tongues wagging for myriad reasons beyond the cut-price deal secured by Julian Ward and Co.

According to Win Sports’ Carlos Aleman, the acquisition stands out as a superior one to Real Madrid’s £71m (as reported by BBC Sport) purchase of then World Cup superstar, James Rodriguez, all the way back in 2014.

“You can debate which is bigger out of James to Real or Diaz to Liverpool, but for me it’s Diaz to Liverpool – top league, top team, top manager,” the reporter told The Athletic.

“At this time the Premier League is the best league in the world.

“And for me, this is extra special knowing Luis Diaz’s story from the beginning.”

The Reds were thought to be prioritising the Colombian international for the summer, though were prompted into early action as reports of Tottenham’s interest arose.

There will be clear examples for the 25-year-old if he hopes to make a success of his time in England – an eventuality that many see as being more than probable in light of his compatible attributes.

What better time to start than with his first start for Jurgen Klopp’s men against Leicester City, with the German showing a huge degree of faith in his new signing after all the promise witnessed from his debut in the FA Cup.

The signs all appear to point in the direction of us having secured another potentially world-class attacker – but only time will confirm or deny such suspicions on our part.

