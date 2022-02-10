Liverpool have signed ‘complete football player’ says player Jurgen Klopp sold

Luis Diaz’s rise in European football has been astronomical by all accounts within the space of a year.

Speaking about his former teammate at Primeira Liga outfit FC Porto, Marko Grujic noted that the attacker’s improvements defensively had catapulted him into a higher tier as a player.

“Luis has been unstoppable this season. He produced some crazy things for us in the final third,” the former Liverpool star told The Athletic.

“I’d say the biggest change to his game compared to the previous season has been the defensive side.

“He was defending so much better and always getting in the first-XI.

“He always had that ability one-v-one to beat a defender and score a goal and make assists. But before his defending wasn’t always at the highest level.

“That side of his game has really developed from working with coach Sergio Conceicao.

“By adding that to his game he has become the complete football player.”

Having enjoyed a wonderful debut against Cardiff City in the FA Cup, it seems more than likely that Jurgen Klopp will retain the Colombian’s services on the bench for the Merseysiders’ upcoming league clash with Leicester.

READ MORE: The ex-Red Liverpool asked for a character reference on winter signing Luis Diaz

It would be quite a statement to see the 25-year-old thrown into the deep end after a cameo appearance at the weekend.

That being said, more unlikely events have previously happened, as fans will remember from the chances handed to Harvey Elliott at the start of the season.

Nonetheless, there can be no denying that a willingness to press up top and be the first line of defence will do Diaz all the favours in the world when it comes to impressing his new manager.

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!