Liverpool predicted XI v Leicester: Harvey Elliott starts but Luis Diaz remains benched

Posted by
Liverpool predicted XI v Leicester: Harvey Elliott starts but Luis Diaz remains benched

Jurgen Klopp will be under no illusions about the challenge posed by Leicester City when the Foxes come to visit Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have taken a lion’s share of the points in their last two Premier League meetings with the Merseyside-based outfit, with a third win presenting an opportunity for the visitors to equal a record not achieved since 1963.

It’s a potential eventuality the German head coach will be more than keen to avoid, particularly with the title race hanging in the balance.

READ MORE: ‘Considering how many he misses’ – Trent calls out Robertson for not repaying match favour

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, Joel Matip could be recalled into the starting-XI alongside colossal Dutchman, Virgil van Dijk.

In the midfield three, we can see Klopp opting for James Milner to replace an injured Jordan Henderson’s experience, with Harvey Elliott given a first start since September after a glorious return to action at the weekend, with Fabinho completing the trio.

Up top, Mo Salah’s early return from the AFCON will likely see him handed a return to the forward line alongside Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino.

We can’t quite see a start yet for Luis Diaz who could very well remain on the bench.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Trent, Fabinho, Elliott, Milner, Firmino, Jota, Salah

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top