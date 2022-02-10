Liverpool team news confirmed: Diaz starts as Klopp goes big with XI to face Leicester

Liverpool will be keen to avoid a repeat of a Leicester record dating back to 1963 when the East Midlands outfit defeated the Reds in the English top-flight three times in a row.

The return of several injured stars, not to mention AFCON star, Mo Salah, will have given Jurgen Klopp’s men confidence that they can effectively compete in all competitions.

With only six points separating the Merseysiders and Manchester City (should the club manage to win its next two games in hand), there’s a real hope to that a buildup of momentum in the Premier League would see the side in with a shout of bringing the title back to Anfield.

READ MORE: ‘Everton aren’t’ – Liverpool’s city rivals savaged by Colombian journalist over Luis Diaz transfer

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, Virgil van Dijk has been paired with Joel Matip in the heart of the backline.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson’s back injury has ruled out the skipper from tonight’s clash with the Foxes, which leaves Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones starting.

Luis Diaz is handed a surprise start after his remarkable debut against Cardiff City, with Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino completing the pack.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Liverpool are set to take on Leicester at Anfield with a few changes made after the win v Cardiff City. What do you make of the XI set to face Brendan Rodgers' Foxes outfit? 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/VkRte4WFqJ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 10, 2022

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!