‘That’s why’ – Klopp’s reasoning behind handing Luis Diaz PL debut shared by David Maddock

Luis Diaz was a surprise addition to the first-XI teamsheet prior to Liverpool’s meeting with Leicester City in the English top-flight as Jurgen Klopp showed faith in his winter signing after a solid debut in the FA Cup.

Mirror reporter, David Maddock, noted that the German had opted for the bold selection call due to his efforts in adapting to his new surroundings in the red half of Merseyside.

Told that Klopp has been genuinely impressed by Diaz’s ability to absorb information quickly, and his hard work in learning his role within the system – that’s why he got a PL debut so quickly. Think he’s repaid that faith, looks something a bit special already….#LIVLEC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) February 10, 2022

It’s fair to say that the Colombian international didn’t let his manager down despite not getting on the scoresheet just yet against the Foxes.

READ MORE: The elite club of Liverpool legends Diogo Jota enters alongside Mo Salah after Leicester heroics

Given the 25-year-old has yet to establish the kind of telepathic relationship enjoyed down the left-flank between stalwarts Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson, it was a highly impressive outing from the No.23.

Diaz looked a genuine threat throughout the clash, whipping inviting balls into the box and producing efforts on goal that perhaps may have yielded some reward had Kasper Schmeichel not been in such inspiring form on the day.

If his opening two performances in the famous red shirt are anything to go by, it seems our recruitment team are owed a pat on the back for another top talent acquired.

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!