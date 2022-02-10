The elite club of Liverpool legends Diogo Jota enters alongside Mo Salah after Leicester heroics

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota was a man intent on continuing his habit of making life difficult for Leicester City, registering a double against Kasper Schmeichel to take his goal tally up to 30 in 60 total appearances for the Reds.

As noted by Opta’s football data editor, Michael Reid, in a tweet, it’s a total that catapults him alongside some impressive current and former stars for the club, including Mo Salah and Kenny Dalglish.

Diogo Jota with 30 goals in 60 apps for #LFC. Last 9 players to score 30+ in their first 60 for the club: Diogo Jota

Mo Salah

Daniel Sturridge

Fernando Torres

Michael Owen

Robbie Fowler

John Aldridge

Ian Rush

Kenny Dalglish It's some list. #LIVLEI — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) February 10, 2022

The result sees Jurgen Klopp’s outfit cut the deficit separating themselves and Manchester City back down to nine points, with a game in hand presenting the club with an opportunity to close the gap down to six points.

To see himself on a list containing striking legends of the likes of Robbie Fowler and Ian Rush will have to give the No.20 a terrific boost of confidence going forward for the remainder of the season.

It’s testament to his impact on this Liverpool side that Bobby Firmino looked as close to his old self as he’s probably ever looked of late with Jota providing genuine competition for a first-team spot.

With Sadio Mane set to return for the weekend potentially, there’s cause for genuine excitement about where our attacking options can take us this term.

