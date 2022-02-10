The ex-Red Liverpool asked for a character reference on winter signing Luis Diaz – The Athletic

A personality well-suited to a Jurgen Klopp side is a big must for any potential Liverpool transfer target, which is why the club opted for a chat with one of Luis Diaz’s old teammates and a former Red to get the inside track on the Colombian.

Speaking to Marko Grujic, the recruitment team got all the right answers, with the midfielder waxing lyrical about the 25-year-old.

“Some people from the club asked me what Luis was like as a person,” the Serbian told The Athletic.

“They asked me about his behaviour off the field. I told them that he was a great guy who would fit easily into any group of lads

“I also spoke a bit with Luis about Liverpool. Luis was very happy that a club like Liverpool were interested in him.”

The attacker enjoyed a phenomenal first-half of the campaign with FC Porto, registering 22 goal contributions in 28 games in Portugal (across all competitions).

Though the winter signing’s assist for Taki Minamino’s goal against Cardiff City was officially credited to Diogo Jota – a fact that inspired a lighthearted argument between the forwards – there’s no questioning that his debut in the FA Cup was one to remember.

It was the epitome of Kloppball in winning back possession high up the pitch before setting up a chance in the box.

Already, Diaz has shown more than a glimpse of how well his attributes will suit a Klopp side determined to fight on all fronts for silverware this term.

