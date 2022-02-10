‘The Liverpool transfer may happen’ – Ex-PL star weighs in on potential Jude Bellingham deal

Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Jude Bellingham trading the Signal Iduna Park for Anfield in the future is a potential eventuality that could happen down the line.

The England international has been strongly linked with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool for some time now, with the Reds said to be interested in bolstering their midfield in the summer window.

“The Liverpool transfer may happen in the future,” the former Aston Villa hitman told Football Insider.

“There will be other clubs after him, there will be top European clubs looking at him.

“Wow, it’d be amazing if it did, but I don’t see him moving this summer, to be honest.”

With a contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, however, it seems highly unlikely that the Merseysiders will have the necessary capital required to snap up one of the Bundesliga’s top talents.

Add on top the possibility of Erling Haaland departing in the same window and BVB will understandably be rather reluctant to see their midfielder follow the Norway international out the exit door.

With James Milner currently unlikely to renew his Liverpool contract, there will be pressure on the recruitment team to bring a new face into the squad – especially in light of the fact that we’ve yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum still.

Bellingham would be a dream transfer for many a fan, though we’d have to cast some doubt over the possibility for the upcoming summer window at least.

