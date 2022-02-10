The reason why Liverpool still haven’t sorted fresh contract for Mo Salah suggested by pundit

Having entered into the final year and a half of his contract, anxiety levels around the future of Mo Salah at Liverpool have understandably gone up a notch.

That being said, Frank McAvennie has suggested that the lack of further progress on the matter is due in no small part to the attacker’s participation in the AFCON.

“I expect they haven’t been talking while he’s been away with Egypt,” the former West Ham United star told Football Insider.

“He was fully focused on the AFCON and he will be gutted that he didn’t win that.

“There is nothing in the way of these talks now so Liverpool will want him back at the negotiating table as soon as possible.”

The 29-year-old took his Egypt side all the way through to the final against fellow Red Sadio Mane’s Senegal though fell short at the last hurdle as the tie went to a penalty shootout.

READ MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v Leicester: Harvey Elliott starts but Luis Diaz remains benched

We’d more than agree that the AFCON presented something of a gap in negotiations within which negotiations simply couldn’t be held.

However, the longer things drag out as we approach the summer, the more likely it will seem that we’re prepared to either capitalise on our leading talent’s value in the next window or allow him to see out his contract, which expires in 2023.

Given his clear importance to the side and incredible levels of conditioning, however, the scales weigh rather heavily in favour of our Egyptian King extending his best footballing years into his 30s.

Which begs the question as to why the club shouldn’t express faith in our leading goalscorer by means of fresh terms.

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!