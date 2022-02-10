(Video) Diaz hears spine-tingling rendition of YNWA for the first time with Liverpool at Anfield

Luis Diaz was treated to a superb rendition of YNWA in his first Anfield game as a Liverpool player before the first whistle went for the Reds’ league clash with Leicester City.

The Merseysiders come into this one needing a win to keep the pressure on Manchester City and cut the deficit back down to nine points.

Should Jurgen Klopp’s outfit manage to win their two games in hand, only six points would separate the title rivals, which is sure to give the German’s men genuine belief that they could pip the Cityzens to league glory.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of NBC & @camobarreto:

Lucho Díaz, “you’ll never walk alone” Que sentirá “El guajiro” en este momento! Éxitos Lucho! pic.twitter.com/omBqywpLFZ — Camilo Barreto (@camobarreto) February 10, 2022