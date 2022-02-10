(Video) Diogo Jota blasts Liverpool ahead from close-range after capitalising on Van Dijk header

Diogo Jota found the back of the net for Liverpool just after the half-hour mark as the Reds finally made the most of some sustained pressure.
The Portuguese international buried his effort away from close range after Virgil van Dijk’s headed effort from a corner was parried into the path of the attacker.
It’s the 25-year-old’s 16th goal in 30 games this term as the ex-Wolves hitman keeps up his superb form for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season.
