(Video) Diogo Jota blasts Liverpool ahead from close-range after capitalising on Van Dijk header

Diogo Jota found the back of the net for Liverpool just after the half-hour mark as the Reds finally made the most of some sustained pressure.

The Portuguese international buried his effort away from close range after Virgil van Dijk’s headed effort from a corner was parried into the path of the attacker.

It’s the 25-year-old’s 16th goal in 30 games this term as the ex-Wolves hitman keeps up his superb form for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Right place, right time! ⚽️ Diogo Jota is on hand to score from close range to give Liverpool the lead over Leicester 💥 pic.twitter.com/8LGPfvccRh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 10, 2022