(Video) Diogo Jota chant rings around Anfield at full-time after No.20’s superb Leicester display

Diogo Jota was on target once again for Liverpool against Leicester City, with the Portuguese international piling on the misery for Brendan Rodgers’ men with the definition of a poacher’s double.

Anfield was more than keen to share its appreciation for the forward’s efforts as the No.20’s chant rang throughout the stands at L4 after the full-time whistle.

Having racked up an impressive 17 goals in 30 games (across all competitions), the 25-year-old has been one of the club’s absolute top performers this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Neil Jones’ official Twitter account:

