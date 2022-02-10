(Video) Jota in the right place again to convert despite overwhelming Leicester pressure

Diogo Jota enjoyed a superb night at Anfield against Leicester City with a second goal to double the lead he’d established in the first-half to add to Brendan Rodgers’ men’s misery of late.

The 25-year-old found fortune again with another close-range strike despite being under pressure from three Foxes stars.

It’s an impressive 12 goals in his last 16 games for the Portuguese international who has proven to be nothing short of a breath of fresh air in the forward line since his switch from Wolves.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

