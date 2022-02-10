(Video) Liverpool denied a penalty by VAR after Salah cleaned out in the box after one-v-one

Mo Salah enjoyed quite an array of chances in front of goal with the clearest being his one-v-one with Kasper Schmeichel in the second-half.

The impressive Dane kept the Egyptian’s chipped effort out to keep the score at 1-0, though there was some controversy as VAR didn’t deem Daniel Amartey’s challenge on the No.11 to bring him down in the box worthy of a spot-kick.

In fairness to the Leicester star, it would appear that momentum was the main cause of the incident, though it would hardly be beyond the realm of reality for a penalty to be given on another day by the technology’s vastly inconsistent operators at Stockley Park.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports: