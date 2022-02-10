(Video) ‘Looked like’ – Klopp makes startling Diaz admission as Colombian shines again on PL debut

Jurgen Klopp will have surprised a few pundits with his call to start Luis Diaz despite the 25-year-old having only enjoyed a cameo appearance against Cardiff City prior the clash with Leicester City.

Speaking about his latest signing after the 2-0 victory at Anfield, the German told reporters that the Colombian ‘looked like a Liverpool player’ already despite having only recently made the switch from the Primeira Liga.

It’s somewhat disarming how quickly the forward appears to have adapted to life in Merseyside and it will be a frightening prospect for the Premier League’s defenders to contend with once he adapts to the physicality of English football.

🗣️"It looked like a Liverpool player." Klopp opens up on Luis Diaz's full debut for Liverpool in the Premier League 🇨🇴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/oexX0fJ901 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 10, 2022