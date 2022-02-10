(Video) Robertson shares what he saw from Diaz in first Liverpool training session that convinced him Colombian would be good fit

Andy Robertson sang Liverpool new boy Luis Diaz’s praises after an electrifying performance for the Reds down the left-flank.

The Scot noted the 25-year-old’s enthusiasm in training had reassured him that the forward would ‘be okay here’.

Though still yet to grab his first goal in the famous red shirt (let alone an assist after the contribution for Taki Minamino’s Cardiff goal was credited to Diogo Jota), the Colombian ace seemed a man who’d already adjusted to the ways of his new club.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"It's my best season so far. I want to keep helping the team" 🙌 Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson reflect on an important win for the Reds in the title race, the former's goalscoring streak, Luis Diaz's debut and competition for places up front! 👊 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/Q6He0nm02m — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 10, 2022