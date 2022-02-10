(Video) Thiago nearly scores filthiest goal of the season with overhead kick

Posted by
Thiago Alcantara went for the spectacular in the first-half of Liverpool’s meeting with Leicester City at Anfield in an attempt to double the Reds’ lead.

Reacting to a shot punched out by Kasper Schmeichel, the midfielder attempted an audacious overhead kick, which went just wide of the post.

A goal from Diogo Jota separates the two as the Foxes struggles with set-pieces continue to plague Brendan Rodgers.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of DAZN:

