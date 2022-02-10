(Video) Thiago sends Maddison for the Echo with drool-worthy turn

Thiago Alcantara looked to bring some flair to Liverpool’s league clash with Leicester City with a superb bit of skill to dumbfound James Maddison.

The Spanish international found himself quickly under pressure ahead of the backline from the Englishman though left the 25-year-old catching nothing but thin air after opting for a quick turn.

The former Bayern Munich star had been a massive miss for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the January period, with the Merseysiders lacking creative impetus from the middle of the park at times.

