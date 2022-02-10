‘We’ve been talking about’ – Colombian journalist opens up on nation’s reaction to Luis Diaz’s Cardiff City debut

Luis Diaz’s transfer to Liverpool will have been a move that will have delighted the club’s owners for the potential commercial avenues it opens in addition to the footballing talent brought to Merseyside.

Carlos Aleman confirmed that the arrival of the 25-year-old at Anfield had many fans in Colombia watching his debut against Cardiff City.

“We’ve been talking about Luis Diaz on every show,” the Win Sports reporter told The Athletic.

“Everyone was impressed by how he performed when he came on against Cardiff and now his Premier League debut will be a massive event here.

“Kick-off is in the middle of the afternoon here. People will be finishing work early or watching on their phones or on their computers.”

Creating a new generation of Reds fans in the country can only be a good thing for the player and club, with the future deemed to be highly exciting for the attacker.

READ MORE: Liverpool have signed ‘complete football player’ says player Jurgen Klopp sold

The challenge for Diaz will be overcoming the demons of a prior ill-advised move to the Premier League for fellow international James Rodriguez, who enjoyed a brief stint with city rivals Everton.

There’s a considerable degree of faith in the left-sided forward being a success with us, of course, given how well his traits and attributes line up with Jurgen Klopp’s philosophy.

Certainly, if his debut against the Bluebirds in the FA Cup was anything to go by, we’ll have no complaints over the kind of player the Colombian international turns out to be in the famous red shirt.

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!