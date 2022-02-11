Diogo Jota joins an illustrious list of Liverpool goal scorers to have scored 30 goals in 60 games

Diogo Jota is endearing himself to the Liverpool fans with each and every game he plays in.

Our No.20 has had an eye for goal since he arrived at Anfield and he has slowly made himself a key player in Jurgen Klopp’s team, despite not always being given the chance to start games.

The absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane gave the Portuguese forward a chance to express himself and now he has goals aplenty and a new chant that follows him everywhere his adoring fans follow.

His brace against Leicester City came in the 25-year-old’s 60th appearance and meant that he had now scored 30 goals for the Reds, this tally of goals put him in a special list of players.

As shared by @michael_reid11 on Twitter, the former Wolves forward joins ‘Mo Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Fernando Torres, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, John Aldridge, Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish‘ who are the last nine players to have scored 30 in 60 games.

Not a bad set of names to be amongst and certainly not where many would have thought he would be sitting when he was first signed, just the small matter of keeping this record up and starting breaking some like the Egyptian King!

