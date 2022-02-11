Fabinho congratulations Anfield and his teammates for a brilliant night and win over Leicester City

Fabinho had a brilliant performance in the heart of a Liverpool midfield that helped defeat Leicester City 2-0 at Anfield.

Our No.3 was in fine form as he ‘made seven interceptions against Leicester, the most by a player in a Premier League game this season‘, a stat shared by @Squawka:

Fabinho made seven interceptions against Leicester, the most by a player in a Premier League game this season. Shields the defence so well. 🛡 pic.twitter.com/mvSQMYEGus — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 10, 2022

Following the game our Brazilian midfielder took to his Instagram account to share his joy with the win and give thanks to the supporters present for the game.

The 28-year-old wrote: ‘Tonight’s feelings were like that. Great one, boys. Great one, Anfield! 🙏🏾🔴’.

It’s a collaborative effort in order for Jurgen Klopp’s side to secure victory and that is telling by this post, the players need the fans as much as the other way round and it’s going to be a dramatic final three months to the season.

Big games will start coming thick and fast now so it’s up to us fans to help as much as we can, whilst also hoping for big performances from the players on the pitch.

You can view the message from Fabinho on his Instagram account:

