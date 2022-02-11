(Image) Liverpool supporter creates his own Luis Diaz hat and is spotted during the game against Leicester City

Luis Diaz was greeted with his first chant from the Kop as he was removed from the pitch against Leicester City.

Despite only playing two games and making one start for Jurgen Klopp’s side, the pre-match stalls were understandably full of merchandise adorned with the face of our new Colombian star but one fan took it to a whole new level.

During the game, cameras inadvertently found a supporter wearing a hat with the name of the former Porto winger on but it appeared to have been hand-written by the fan whose head it sat upon.

Whether the scarves outside the game were too expensive or this supporter just wanted to display his love for our newest signing in a different way, the hat certainly caught the attention of plenty of people online.

It does look as though this could be a luminous bandanna that has been put on top of the bobble hat and so maybe he has a wide array at home and picks a new one each game.

Whatever the story behind it, the club must be gutted that that hadn’t managed to create the idea first – they would have made some money from this bloke!

