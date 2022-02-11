‘It was really cool’ – Ian Wright expresses joy at watching Liverpool star play and admits he was blown away by his pace

Ian Wright has claimed that it was ‘cool’ to watch Virgil van Dijk live recently and admits he was impressed by the pace the Dutchman displayed.

The former Arsenal star claimed that although our No. 4 is unbelievably talented, the 30-year-old ensures he remains focussed during the game and doesn’t let arrogance affect his performances.

“It was really cool, I watched Virgil van Dijk live the other day. Watching him being as quick as he is, because he is quick, he’s lost hardly anything, being as quick as he is and he still doesn’t do that thing where he goes ‘I’m quicker than him, so I’m fine’,” he said on Wrighty’s House Podcast (via HITC).

“He’s still doing everything where he gets in and then if anything happens he’ll use his pace. Against Virgil with his pace, you need more, when I played against Cannavaro, who was the best, players like this aren’t looking at what you’re doing, they’re looking at what the midfielders are doing.”

It certainly does feel like van Dijk is always one step ahead of those around him – his reading of the game is second to none and his return to full fitness is one of the main reasons behind why we’re in contention for four different trophies this term.

Against Leicester, last night, his solid display alongside Joel Matip at the heart of the defence ensured we kept our eleventh Premier League clean sheet of the season – only Manchester City’s Ederson has more (13).

The Netherlands captain also played a big part in Diogo Jota’s opening goal after his powerful header could only be parried into the Portugal international’s path who slammed home from close range.

Many recognise the former Southampton and Celtic man as the best defender in the world – if he continues to throw in these impressive performances then their opinion won’t be changing anytime soon.