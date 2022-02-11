James Milner only speaks to his children in Spanish in another example of his elite determination and mentality

James Milner is a multi-talented footballer – leadership, versatility and natural ability are all key parts of his game.

The leadership skills have seen our No.7 serve as a capable vice captain and he obviously takes this role seriously as he can speak in multiple languages, this may not be a football or Liverpool specific thing he chose to do but it is significant.

With so many foreign players in the game today, the Leeds-born midfielder obviously values having a second language highly and this is something he has passed onto his children.

The 36-year-old said (via Sport Bible): “If I set my mind to something, I do it, I’m stubborn. Since my two children were born I’ve just spoken to them in Spanish. My missus speaks to them in English.”

The former Leeds United youngster is self-confessed as being stubborn and it’s a great show of this that he refuses to converse with his children in their shared native language.

This will help them in the long run and does illustrate how highly he values self-sacrifice in the pursuit of professional and personal gain.

Fact of the day: James Milner ONLY speaks to his kids in Spanish. 🗣️ "If I set my mind to something, I do it, I’m stubborn. Since my two children were born I’ve just spoken to them in Spanish. My missus speaks to them in English." pic.twitter.com/MMNdVrQadE — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 10, 2022

