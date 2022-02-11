Jurgen Klopp provides updates on Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson’s return to first-team action

Jurgen Klopp has taken to the media ahead of the game against Burnley and provided updates on Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane.

Our captain missed the win against Leicester City with a minor back injury and the Senegalese winger still hadn’t returned from AFCON duty, so the pair were not in the squad for the most recent game.

Due to the vast amount of options in both midfield and up top, there were no real reasons to fast track either of their returns but the next match could see a comeback for two of our most senior players.

The 54-year-old’s words were shared on the club website: ‘Hendo, yes, definitely will be back.

‘That’s the plan, was the plan before the game and is still the plan now. If nothing happens, he will play on Sunday.

‘Will Sadio be available? We have to find out.

‘Sadio will come [in] this morning for training and I assume he will be in full training and then we make a decision after that on how he feels and all that stuff.

‘He will probably still be emotionally high-flying, but physically we have to see how intense the last few days were for him’.

Our No.14 will certainly be back on the pitch in some capacity and it will obviously be a case of wait and see with the 29-year-old winger.

By signing Luis Diaz and the return of all our midfield options, we’re suddenly in a position with two many players to make the match day squad – Joe Gomez and Divock Origi sitting out the last game exemplifies this.

It’s amazing how signing one player has changed the whole perception around our squad depth!

