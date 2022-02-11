Jurgen Klopp’s programme notes on Harvey Elliott’s triumphant return from injury

Jurgen Klopp has been as delighted as anyone to see the return of Harvey Elliott to Liverpool’s first-team action, following his horrific injury.

The 18-year-old made a triumphant initial return against Cardiff City with a goal and then a Premier League cameo against Leicester City, it seems as though he his fully back in contention with the squad now.

Using his manager’s column in the Liverpool match day programme, our boss dedicated a lot of time to congratulate the former Fulham youngster on his return to fitness and the squad.

The 54-year-old wrote: ‘I’m conscious of overplaying the situation with Harvey Elliott, because it’s critically important now we all realise he will still need time and patience to fully reintegrate and get to the consistent levels we expect of him and he expects of himself.

‘But you’d need a heart of stone not to be moved by what happened. What a moment.

‘It was apparent after the game, when our players were showing their love and joy towards Harvey that there was a recurring theme: hard work pays off.

‘And what I loved about Harvey’s own comments post-match is that he was the first to recognise the hard work wasn’t only his’.

What a buzz for our No.67 to be spoken of so highly by our boss and it must be a real pinch yourself moment for the boyhood Red to have this relationship with a man he used to support from the stands.

Now it’s all about repaying that faith and ensuring that every opportunity handed to him, is grasped firmly by both hands.

You can read the full column by Klopp via @carlmarkham on Twitter:

.@LFC manager Jürgen Klopp praises the team behind the team, specifically in relation to Harvey Elliott’s recovery, in his programme notes for the Leicester game pic.twitter.com/a2GKq1SKL1 — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) February 10, 2022

