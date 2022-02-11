Leicester City fans act in ‘solidarity not charity’ as they donate to Liverpool food banks

Leicester City fans were widely lambasted for their actions during the League Cup quarter final with their singing of ‘feed the Scousers’.

In reaction to this, many Liverpool fans took large amounts of donations to the King Power Stadium and the disgust toward the fans of Brendan Rodgers’ side was met with what happens at every away ground our supporters visit – we donated food to their local area.

Now a couple of months have passed, it’s great to see that the Foxes have learned from their embarrassing actions and they have returned to Merseyside looking to show solidarity and to support our local food banks.

READ MORE: (Video) John Aldridge on the Jimmy Greaves goal scoring record he broke and no one talks about

Ian Bason, Chair of the Foxes Trust spoke with Leicestershire Live and said: ‘Supporting a foodbank is a vital step to try to help the disadvantaged in our communities – in Liverpool in Leicester and elsewhere’.

It’s a big step in the right direction and no doubt the outrage from our fans has helped steer another fan base in the right direction and that is why it’s important to speak out about topics such as this.

We can only applaud the actions of the Spirit of Shankly supporters’ union and the fans supporting foodbanks initiative to ensuring that we have one of the best and most socially conscious representatives for these issues.

#Ep33 of The Red Nets Podcast: Diaz’s debut, Elliott’s return, Mane to La Liga?… and more!