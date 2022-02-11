Linda Pizzuti Henry shares a post in celebration of Liverpool’s victory over Leicester City

Linda Pizzuti Henry was impressed with Liverpool’s victory over Leicester City, as she took to her Twitter account to share her thoughts.

Best known as the wife of John Henry, the 72-year-old owner of FSG and our football club, the self confessed producer, convener, adventurer and CEO is a fan of often uploading posts after she sees the Reds clinch victory.

Given the large amount of ‘supporters’ who like to speak out against the owners, it’s likely the Massachusetts-born ‘ideator’ hasn’t spent too much time reading the replies to her most recent post.

The 43-year-old wrote: ‘A brace from Diogo and another clean sheet victory for Liverpool #LIVLEI’.

It wasn’t hard to notice the role of Diogo Jota in the match as he bagged himself two goals in the game and everyone in attendance appreciated his contribution, as shown by his song being echoed around the stadium.

Now the squad depth has increased so significantly, maybe the support for our owners will grow too.

You can read the post by Pizzuti Henry on her Twitter account:

A brace from Diogo and another clean sheet victory for Liverpool #LIVLEI pic.twitter.com/psyVx0myaA — Linda Pizzuti Henry (@Linda_Pizzuti) February 10, 2022

