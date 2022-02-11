Liverpool fans will love Daniel Sturridge’s latest tweet praising Diogo Jota

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has expressed his admiration for Diogo Jota after the No. 20 netted his 11th and 12th Premier League goal’s of the season in the 2-0 defeat of Leicester at Anfield.

The former Wolves man showed his impressive poaching instinct with both finishes in each half and helped the Reds reduce the gap to Manchester City at the top of the table to nine points – Jurgen Klopp’s side still have a game in hand on Pep Guardiola’s outfit as well.

Sturridge was a quality striker during his time at the club, especially during the 2013/14 season when he formed a formidable partnership with Luis Suarez and we painfully missed out on the Premier League title.

He registered 34 goal contributions in 33 games under Brendan Rodgers that season, including 22 league goals.

READ MORE: ‘That’s why’ – Klopp’s reasoning behind handing Luis Diaz PL debut shared by David Maddock

We’re still in contention for four different trophies this term and Jota’s goals are a huge reason behind our success so far – both of his goals against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final allowed us to progress through to the final where we’ll meet Chelsea at the end of the month.

Sturridge tweeted ‘On another note @DiogoJota18 is on flames. Keep banging them in’.

It’s nice to see one of our former players still supporting the club and we wish him all the best for the future – he’s currently plying his trade in the Australian A-League with Perth Glory.

You can see our former No. 15’s tweet below via @DanielSturridge on Twitter.

On another note @DiogoJota18 is on flames. Keep banging them in 👏🏾👏🏾 — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) February 11, 2022