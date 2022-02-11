Mark Lawrenson tips Liverpool to earn all three points at Turf Moor on Sunday

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has tipped his former side to earn all three points when they visit Turf Moor to face Burnley on Sunday.

The Reds, who are second in the Premier League table, visit the league’s bottom club looking to extend their five-game win streak.

“Watching new Burnley striker Wout Weghorst go up against his Dutch team-mate Virgil van Dijk will be interesting,” Lawrenson said in his BBC Sport Premier League prediction column.

“Weghorst has made a decent start to life at Turf Moor but he was signed to score goals and it is a big ask for him to get off the mark in this one.

“This won’t be easy for Liverpool. Burnley are still bottom of the table but they have shown recently that they are up for the fight.

“I still think Jurgen Klopp’s side will come out on top though, because we know they will create a lot of chances.”

You know what to expect from Burnley – hard work and long-balls for 90 minutes.

They did sign Maxwell Cornet from Lyon in the summer and the Ivory Coast international has six league goals to his name this term and with him being a real livewire, we need to stay alert to the threat he will pose.

With the attacking players we possess, though, including an inform Diogo Jota and the league’s top scorer Mo Salah, we should have enough to earn all three points against Sean Dyche’s side.

Lawrenson predicted a 2-0 victory for the Reds – another clean sheet would be nice!