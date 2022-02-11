Michael Owen left ‘drooling’ over Luis Diaz after January signing makes first Liverpool start

Michael Owen has claimed that he and his fellow BT Sport colleagues were left ‘drooling’ over Luis Diaz after the Colombian international impressed on his first Liverpool start.

The 25-year-old looked lively all evening with his impressive movement and quick dribbling and former Reds forward Owen believes the No. 23 will ‘fit into’ Jurgen Klopp’s team ‘like a glove’.

“Do you know what, we were just drooling over him after 15 minutes,” Owen told BT Sport (via TEAMtalk).

“He hasn’t done anything in particular where you think ‘wow he’s created an unbelievable chance’ but I love his sharpness.

“He looks quick, he looks lively, he presses the ball, he doesn’t mind committing players running at them and beating them.

“As I say, none of these clips you think ‘wow’ but I think he looks like a Liverpool player.

“He really does look like he’s going to fit into this team like a glove.

“A brilliant player that we’ve seen before and already in a fleeting appearance so far he looks like he suits that red shirt.”

He certainly threw in an impressive showing and was unfortunate to not find the back of the net – his performance certainly deserved a goal.

He will be hoping to impress supporters once again when Liverpool travel to Turf Moor to face bottom side, Burnley, on Sunday.

Sadio Mane will be back in contention for a place in the starting XI, though, so it’ll be interesting to see the attacking trio that our German boss selects to start the game.

Our squad depth is all of a sudden looking very appealing as we head into the business end of the season – we still remain in contention for four different trophies this term.