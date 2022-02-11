‘So that’s the situation we’re in’ – Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool’s chances of catching Manchester City at the top of the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has discussed Liverpool’s chances of catching league leaders Manchester City after the Reds defeated Leicester 2-0 at Anfield last night.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently nine points ahead of the Anfield outfit but Klopp’s side do have a game in hand on the Cityzens.

“I’m not sure we’re in a position to get them on their toes, to be honest, that’s not important at the moment,” the German said after the victory over Brendan Rodgers’ side.

“First and foremost we have to try and win our football games and this football club is massive.

“Since I was here I can’t remember a game that we’ve lost and everybody was like ‘yeah, we can lose that game’, so it’s always the same situation.

“There’s a game, we put on the shirts and we have to win it – it doesn’t work out all the time but thank God it’s happened a couple of times.

“So that’s the situation we’re in – it was really important for us tonight to win because it’s not only Manchester City to catch, there are a lot of teams behind us who want to get closer and that’s a very important task as well.”

If we can win our game in hand, which comes against Leeds on February 23, the gap will be reduced to six points and we still have to travel to the Etihad in April which could prove pivotal.

We’ve looked impressive recently and there is still a long way to go in the season.

For now, though, we must continue to focus on ourselves and winning as many games as possible.

You can catch a video of Klopp discussing the title race below via our Twitter page.

🗣️"It's always the same situation – there's a game, we put on the shirts and then we have to win it." Klopp on Liverpool's chances of catching Man City in the title race 🏃‍♂️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/kj6kpiH3E7 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 10, 2022